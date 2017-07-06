12:02
Two children killed in Batken

Two children, born in 2006 and 2008, were killed in Batken. Information was confirmed in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to it, a man, born in 1996, entered the house of relatives for robbery.

«And the children saw him and recognized. To hide the traces of the crime, he strangled them. At present, the man is detained, he is in temporary detention facility and gave confessionary statements. Earlier, the detainee was already caught with theft in the same house, but the owners did not turn to the police. The family has good income," the police noted.

According to preliminary information, the owner of the house and the father of the detainee are brothers. A criminal case was opened.
