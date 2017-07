Energy consumption in Kyrgyzstan increased, National Electric Network of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to operational data of the Central Dispatching Service NENK, electricity consumption in June was 763.14 million kilowatt-hours. The daily maximum power consumption reached 1,465 MW. The peak of daily maximum consumption was fixed on June 21 — 26.79 million kilowatt-hours.

In comparison with the same period last year, monthly consumption increased by 33 million kWh.