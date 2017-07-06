12:03
Another candidate for presidential post files application to CEC

Another candidate for presidential post filed an application to the CEC, the commission informed 24.kg news agency.

Yesterday,  the former speaker of the Legislative Assembly of the Parliament Mukar Cholponbaev came to the Central Election Commission. He announced his intention to run for the post of head of state through self-nomination.

The 67-year-old father of six children is now working as a lawyer. Previously, he was actively involved in politics. In 2005, Mukar Cholponbaev was one of the organizers and leaders of the movement «Mekenim Kyrgyzstan." On June 17, 2005, he was arrested on suspicion of organizing the seizure of the Government House. He and Urmat Baryktabasov organized rallies on Ala-Too Square. Soon he was released.

Earlier, CEC received statements from 15 Kyrgyz citizens wishing to take part in the presidential race.
