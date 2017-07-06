12:03
Russians become professionals in Kyrgyz language

Eight representatives of the Russian Federation graduated from Foreign Regional Studies Faculty with a degree in Kyrgyz language of the Moscow State Linguistic University (MSLU). Press service of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Russia reported.

Four of them reportedly completed their studies with honors.

It is specified that a solemn event to mark the graduation of students of the Anglo-Kyrgyz group of the Federal State Budget Educational Institution of Higher Professional Education has held on July 5, 2017.

Note of 24.kg news agency. The Kyrgyz Language and Culture Center named after Chingiz Aitmatov was opened in the Moscow State Linguistic University on September 24, 2003. MSLU took the 27th place in the ranking of the best universities in Russia in 2017.
