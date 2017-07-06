Vladimir Putin supports use of Kyrgyz driving licenses in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin supports the idea of ​​the deputies of the State Duma to recognize Kyrgyz national driving licenses in Russia . This is reported by Russian media with reference to the Press Secretary for the President Dmitry Peskov.

According to him, the Russian leader supports this appeal, taking into account the fact that the Russian language under the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan is the second state language. The State Duma sent a corresponding appeal to the President on July 5.

Appeal to the President on granting the citizens of Kyrgyzstan the right to drive vehicles in the framework of entrepreneurial and labor activity was prepared and recommended to the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots.

In his turn, Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin informed the media that, in case of the president’s consent, the deputies will promptly introduce the appropriate legislative initiative.

Earlier, the State Duma appealed to the President with a request to give citizens of Kyrgyzstan the right to work in the field of transportation with their certificates.

Recall, from June 1, 2017 Russia banned driving of trucks, taxis and buses without the presence of Russian driver’s license.