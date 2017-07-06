12:03
+35
USD 69.61
EUR 78.95
RUB 1.17
English

Vladimir Putin supports use of Kyrgyz driving licenses in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin supports the idea of ​​the deputies of the State Duma to recognize Kyrgyz national driving licenses in Russia. This is reported by Russian media with reference to the Press Secretary for the President Dmitry Peskov.

According to him, the Russian leader supports this appeal, taking into account the fact that the Russian language under the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan is the second state language. The State Duma sent a corresponding appeal to the President on July 5.

Appeal to the President on granting the citizens of Kyrgyzstan the right to drive vehicles in the framework of entrepreneurial and labor activity was prepared and recommended to the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots.

In his turn, Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin informed the media that, in case of the president’s consent, the deputies will promptly introduce the appropriate legislative initiative.

Earlier, the State Duma appealed to the President with a request to give citizens of Kyrgyzstan the right to work in the field of transportation with their certificates.

Recall, from June 1, 2017 Russia banned driving of trucks, taxis and buses without the presence of Russian driver’s license.

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan also fall within the scope of the law. The ban is connected with insufficient knowledge of the Russian language by drivers — citizens of foreign states. However, according to deputies' data, Russian language in Kyrgyzstan is used as official.
link:
views: 108
Print
Related
Russians become professionals in Kyrgyz language
Italian farmer draws portrait of Putin on 130-meter field
State Duma asks Putin to allow Kyrgyzstanis to work with national licenses
Speaker admits: Kyrgyzstan shall solve Eurasian problems itself
Children of CIS countries must remember common culture and continue traditions
“Children of the Commonwealth” at Issyk-Kul: Valentina Matviyenko dances
Valentina Matviyenko arrives in Issyk-Kul region
Valentina Matvienko tells President about Forum “Children of Commonwealth"
Kyrgyzstanis may be allowed to work in Russia using national driving licenses
Speaker of Parliament tells why Russian delegation came before elections
Popular
Business trips of deputies: SDPK leads Business trips of deputies: SDPK leads
Education of deputies: 1 specialized secondary education and 12 academic degrees Education of deputies: 1 specialized secondary education and 12 academic degrees
Plant in Ak-Tyuz launched after strike of workers Plant in Ak-Tyuz launched after strike of workers
Extremist literature found at deputy of local council Extremist literature found at deputy of local council