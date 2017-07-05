Growing dollar forces National Bank to enter foreign exchange market

Growing for the second month in a row dollar forced the National Bank of
The National Bank sold dollars for the first time since mid-January
At the same time, the conducted intervention did not bring any results so far. Since the beginning of the week, the dollar rate has grown a little more — by 20 tyiyns. Today, the exchange offices of capital and commercial banks buy the dollar for 69.4–69.6 soms, and sell — for 69.7–69.8 soms. The nominal rate is set at 69, 5887 soms (growth per day — by 0.31 percent).