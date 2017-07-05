Growing dollar forces National Bank to enter foreign exchange market

Growing for the second month in a row dollar forced the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan for the first time since April to enter the foreign exchange market with intervention. The day before, the bank made up for the currency demand.

The National Bank sold dollars for the first time since mid-January 2017. A total of $ 15.5 million was sold with calculations on a date different from the date of the transaction. It should be noted that this is the sixth intervention since the beginning of the year. In total, $ 16,160 million was bought, and $ 33,150 million were sold. Thus, net sale of dollars amounted to — $ 16, 990 million.

At the same time, the conducted intervention did not bring any results so far. Since the beginning of the week, the dollar rate has grown a little more — by 20 tyiyns. Today, the exchange offices of capital and commercial banks buy the dollar for 69.4–69.6 soms, and sell — for 69.7–69.8 soms. The nominal rate is set at 69, 5887 soms (growth per day — by 0.31 percent).