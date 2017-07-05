13:55
Atambayev to school leavers: Be afraid of blind faith

«Be afraid of blind faith, go only along the path of knowledge," the President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev said congratulating the holders of «gold» certificates in the Nationwide Testing.

According to him, an hour of classes is better than a night of prayers. «Better engage in science! I will be 61 soon, looking at the way I’ve passed, I understand that I have achieved everything only because I studied good at school. A good foundation was laid in school years. Later, I did not have the opportunity to study normally. I married early, worked as a stoker, and as a street sweeper," the President said.

Almazbek Atambayev urged school leavers to study history and protect their culture.
