11:54
+35
USD 69.59
EUR 79.01
RUB 1.17
English

More than 5,000 farms in Chui region left without irrigation water

More than 5,000 farms were left without irrigation water in the village of At-Bashat, Zhayil district, Chui region. This became known during the trip of the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

According to the head of the water management of the region Ruslan Devyatkulov, the only source of watering — the reservoir — is filled with mud. Its full purification takes three years and 303 million soms.

«The water comes here from a mountain river. In the spring, after mud flows, the reservoir was full. We have already allocated 35 million soms and started cleaning. The capacity of the reservoir is 430,000 cubic meters, now there are only 85,000 cubic meters," Ruslan Devyatkulov said.

24.kg news agency
Photo 24.kg news agency. Reservoir in At-Bashat village

According to him, after a complete cleaning of the reservoir, irrigation water will be provided for 3,500 ha of land more than now. The Prime Minister instructed to speed up the work.

The reservoir was built in 1940 and provides water to 1,055 ha of agricultural land.
link:
views: 98
Print
Related
PM instructs to complete reconstruction of Bishkek – Kara-Balta road on time
PM dissatisfied with delay in development of site plans till 2030
Some ministries hinder introduction of e-government
Government considering possibility of gold mining near Natural Park
New head of Panfilov district appointed
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan visits Issyk-Kul region
Sooronbay Jeenbekov about necessary for implementation of Taza Koom
Prime Ministers of EEU in Kazan discuss digital economy and internal barriers
Speech of PM in Kazan: “Taza koom,” increasing exports and high technologies
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan creates Twitter account
Popular
Business trips of deputies: SDPK leads Business trips of deputies: SDPK leads
Education of deputies: 1 specialized secondary education and 12 academic degrees Education of deputies: 1 specialized secondary education and 12 academic degrees
Plant in Ak-Tyuz launched after strike of workers Plant in Ak-Tyuz launched after strike of workers
Extremist literature found at deputy of local council Extremist literature found at deputy of local council