More than 5,000 farms in Chui region left without irrigation water

More than 5,000 farms were left without irrigation water in the village of At-Bashat , Zhayil district, Chui region. This became known during the trip of the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

According to the head of the water management of the region Ruslan Devyatkulov, the only source of watering — the reservoir — is filled with mud. Its full purification takes three years and 303 million soms.

«The water comes here from a mountain river. In the spring, after mud flows, the reservoir was full. We have already allocated 35 million soms and started cleaning. The capacity of the reservoir is 430,000 cubic meters , now there are only 85,000 cubic meters ," Ruslan Devyatkulov said.

Photo 24.kg news agency. Reservoir in At-Bashat village

According to him, after a complete cleaning of the reservoir, irrigation water will be provided for 3,500 ha of land more than now. The Prime Minister instructed to speed up the work.