School leavers, who got high scores in the Nationwide Testing, will receive gifts from the President of Kyrgyzstan — a tablet and a cash prize.

In 2017, 55 students became holders of «gold» certificates, including 45 — graduates of capital’s schools, 6 — Chui region schools, 2 — graduates of Osh schools, one — graduate from the school in Jalal-Abad and Naryn regions.

«Gold» certificate gives the right to enter state universities outside the competition.