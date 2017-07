The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov ordered to complete the reconstruction of Bishkek — Kara-Balta road on time and solve all the problems so that the contractors to keep on the schedule. He informed about it today during familiarization with the course of repair of the route.

«Don’t forget about trees either: instead of cut 3,000 trees you should plant new ones," the head of the Cabinet reminded.