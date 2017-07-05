Gold illegally mined on Kapchygay-1 site

Gold was illegally mined on Kapchygay-1 site. The State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The committee earlier announced an auction for the sale of placer gold deposit, namely, Kapchygay-1 and Kapchygay-2 section, located in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region.

However, it was canceled because of illegal mining of placer gold by unidentified persons in Kapchygay-1 area.

Under «Regulations on the procedure and terms for holding an auction for the right to use the subsoil," the auction organizer has the right to cancel it if violations of the law are detected during the preparation process.