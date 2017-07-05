09:16
Almazbek Atambayev expresses condolences to Germany over traffic aсcident

Almazbek Atambayev expressed his condolences to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in connection with victims of a traffic accident in Bavaria. Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

«I was deeply saddened to get to know about the traffic accident in Bavaria, resulting in human casualties and a large number of injured. I ask you to convey sincere condolences and words of sympathy to the relatives and friends of the deceased, as well as the wishes of a speedy recovery to all those affected as a result of this tragedy," the telegram says.

The road accident occurred on July 3 on A9 highway in southern Germany. The tourist bus, which transported a group of people from Saxony, collided with a truck and caught fire. There were 46 passengers and two drivers in the bus. 18 dead were reported.
