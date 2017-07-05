Almazbek Atambayev expresses condolences to Germany over traffic aсcident

Almazbek Atambayev expressed his condolences to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in connection with victims of a traffic accident in Bavaria . Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

«I was deeply saddened to get to know about the traffic accident in Bavaria , resulting in human casualties and a large number of injured. I ask you to convey sincere condolences and words of sympathy to the relatives and friends of the deceased, as well as the wishes of a speedy recovery to all those affected as a result of this tragedy," the telegram says.