Valentina Matviyenko expresses her opinion about Eurasian vector of Kyrgyzstan

The Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia expressed her opinion about the Eurasian vector of Kyrgyzstan, answering journalists' questions after her working visit to Issyk-Kul region.

According to her, despite the fact that Kyrgyzstan has been a member of the Eurasian Economic Union for less than two years, the results of our country’s participation in the union are already visible.

We see that this was absolutely correct political decision of the leaders of the five states that decided to unite in one union and act together.

Valentina Matviyenko

«GDP of Kyrgyzstan grew by 3.7 percent last year with almost zero inflation. Today, Kyrgyzstan demonstrates good macroeconomic indicators and economic growth rates. I think that this trend will be fixed and continue. This, of course, is primarily the result of the work of the country’s leadership and the workers of Kyrgyzstan. But a large share of achievements is in the fact that the republic has joined EEU," Valentina Matviyenko stated.

She also noted that Kyrgyzstan and Russia share common views on the fight against terrorism and extremism. Countries have the opinion that it is possible to fight modern challenges only jointly.
