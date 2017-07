Elections of deputies to local councils of Kara-Suu town of Osh region and Toguz-Toro of Jalal-Abad region, as well as Terek-Sai village, will be held on September 3. This was announced today at a meeting of the CEC.

Today, the CEC approved the calendar of elections. According to the data provided, 700,000 som will be spent on these elections from the republican budget.

Elections to local councils of eight cities and 33 rural administrations took place in May. Special attention was paid to the election campaign in Jalal-Abad city and Kara-Balta town.