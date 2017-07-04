Visit of Valentina Matviyenko to Issyk-Kul

Official visit of the Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko to Issyk-Kul region is taking place today. In the morning, she managed to meet with the Speaker of Parliament Chynybai Tursunbekov, and then together they decided to talk with participants of «Children of the Commonwealth» Forum.

International cultural and educational forum «Children of the Commonwealth» is held on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake for the 5th time. This year, 92 schoolchildren from Kyrgyzstan , Armenia , Belarus , Moldova , Tajikistan , Uzbekistan , Kazakhstan and Russia were invited to have a rest in Aurora Plus boarding guest house.

Valentina Matviyenko has already visited Kyrgyzstan . She paid an official visit to Bishkek in 2014. But she came to Issyk-Kul for the first time. The politician was impressed by the pearl of Kyrgyzstan . Meeting with the children, she noted that many people dream to visit such a lake.

Valentina Matviyenko did not make long speeches about the need and importance of communication between schoolchildren from different countries. They talked about this at a meeting with the Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament Chynybai Tursunbekov. Instead, the Chairwoman of the Federation Council preferred to meet with children personally.

The territory of Aurora Plus is quite large. Therefore, Chynybai Tursunbekov and the whole delegation were transported there by electric cars. High guests had time to watch a small video about the summer camp and attend a mini-exhibition dedicated to the history of the forum.

Schoolchildren presented Valentina Matviyenko their own piece of painting.

The final stage of the meeting took place on the shore of the lake. At first, the schoolchildren told that they had prepared the exhibits for the museum of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly. The guests liked some gifts so much that they decided to immediately put them on.

The students prepared for Valentina Matviyenko’s visit in advance. They decided to show not only crafts, but also dances. Right on the shore of the lake, they arranged a dance flash mob. The Chairwoman of the Federation Council started dancing with the children.