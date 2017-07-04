Children of CIS countries must remember common culture and continue traditions

«The children of the CIS countries should remember the common culture and continue the traditions," Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko said at a meeting with the Speaker Chynybai Tursunbekov.

Valentina Matviyenko noted that she remembers warmly her first trip to Issyk-Kul . She also expressed gratitude to the Parliament for supporting the cultural and educational Forum «Children of the Commonwealth» for the fifth time in Issyk-Kul .

«The forum is an important event. It is necessary that the children to learn to be friends and remember the culture and common traditions. They will govern our states. And they will continue the traditions. We must make efforts to further strengthen the inter-parliamentary cooperation of our countries," Valentina Matviyenko concluded.