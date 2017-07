The Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko, danced in Issyk-Kul during the visit of camp «Children of the Commonwealth.»

Today, Valentina Matvienko is with a working visit in the Issyk-Kul oblast. In the morning she met with the Speaker of the parliament Chynybai Tursunbekov. And then they met together with the participants of the cultural and educational forum «Children of the Commonwealths."

In honor of the arrival of high guests, students decided to arrange a dance flash mob. Valentina Matvienko didn’t stand aside and danced together with the guys.