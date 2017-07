Kyrgyzstan should not bear losses from gold processing enterprise Altyn-Ken. The member of the Association of Mining Industry Duishenbek Kamchybekov said this at a round table.

According to him, the share of Kyrgyzstan from gold processing at this enterprise is 40 percent, and 60 percent is the share of the Chinese company. The enterprise was built to process gold. However, gold-copper and sulfide concentrates were found at the deposit. Now the factory should be re-equipped for processing of these minerals. This will require additional funds, some of which must be paid by Kyrgyzstan .