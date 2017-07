The authorities of Kyrgyzstan again speak about the increase of tariffs for electricity. The head of the Presidential Administration Sapar Isakov suggested energy specialists and donors to discuss the issue of tariff policy during a round table today.

According to him, without an optimal approach, we will not be able to develop the country’s energy industry.

«In order to increase the price of electricity, it is necessary to provide the population with high salaries, to increase social payments. It is necessary to make a jerk. And we have little time," Sapar Isakov said.

It should be noted that the State Agency for Regulation of the Fuel and Energy Complex does not intend to raise tariffs for electricity and heating in 2017.