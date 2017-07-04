Valentina Matviyenko arrives in Issyk-Kul region

Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko, after a meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan, arrived in Issyk-Kul region . The guest was met at Issyk-Kul International Airport (Tamchy) by the Speaker of the Parliament Chynybai Tursunbekov.

Valentina Matviyenko was also met by the plenipotentiary representative of the government in Issyk-Kul Region Uzarbek Zhylkybaev and the Deputy Secretary General of the Council of the CIS Intergovernmental Assembly — Plenipotentiary Representative of the Parliament Nurbek Satvaldiev.

Today, a meeting in a narrow format between Chynybai Tursunbekov and Valentina Matviyenko is planned. The meeting will take place without participation of the press. Later, the Speaker of the Parliament and the Chairwoman of the Federation Council will take part in events timed to the anniversary international cultural and educational Forum «Children of the Commonwealth.»