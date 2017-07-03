New Director General of Electric Stations OJSC appointed

New Director General of Electric Stations OJSC — Uzak Kydyrbaev — was appointed. The company informed 24.kg news agency.

Earlier Uzak Kydyrbaev held the post of Deputy General Director of Electric Stations. He has a higher profile education in Power Supply. He began his working career at Naryngidroenergostroy as an electrician, worked at various responsible positions at Toktogul, At-Basha, Kambarata HPP-2 (head of the station), Bishkek Heating and Power Plant.

Recall, since November 3, 2014, the company was headed by Taalaybek Tolubaev.

The company does not explain the reason for the change of leadership.