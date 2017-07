The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund and Manas International Airport OJSC signed an agreement on the allocation of loan funds for the reconstruction of the international airport in the city of Osh .

The received money will be spent on purchase and installation of light-signal equipment, reconstruction of the artificial runway, purchase of a specialized airfield fire truck and expansion of the arrival hall in the airport complex.

As of today, the Fund financed 740 projects for $ 234 million. Financing of transport and logistics infrastructure occupies 10 percent of the portfolio.