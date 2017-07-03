14:38
+36
USD 69.23
EUR 78.96
RUB 1.17
English

Court upholds one more claim of Prosecutor General's Office to Naryn Aiyp

Today, the judge of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek, Albina Jeenbekova, fully upheld the claim of the Prosecutor General’s Office against journalist Naryn Aiyp.

The court considered the claims of the Prosecutor General to the articles of Naryn Aiyp, published in March 2017.

One of them was about how the Parliament discussed the arrest of leader of Ata Meken party Omurbek Tekebayev, another — is information about authoritarian leaders of different countries, where the name of the President of Kyrgyzstan was not mentioned. Under this suit, the Prosecutor General demands 6 million soms — 3 million from the author of the article and three — from Zanoza.kg website.

The prosecution brought as evidence the study of a specialist of the State Center for Forensic Expertise under the Ministry of Justice. Representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office believe that journalist Naryn Aiyp distributed information defaming the honor and dignity of the president of Kyrgyzstan.

«Despite the fact that the author does not mention a name, we believe that the person can be clearly identified from the context. The circumstances make it possible in court to prove who is being unequivocally referred to, that is, to consider that discrediting information has been disseminated against this person," representative of the state prosecution Ruslan Abdyrakhmanov told.

Referring to the study of the linguist, the prosecution insists that the tone of the article was negative and comparing Kyrgyzstan with other countries, the author draw parallels, in particular with «bantustan», thereby causing moral sufferings to the President of the country.

The court did not consider the arguments of the lawyers of the journalist. Judge Albina Jeenbekova ruled in favor of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Earlier, the judges of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek also satisfied two more lawsuits filed by the Prosecutor General’s Office to Zanoza.kg and ex-MP Cholpon Dzhakupova.
link:
views: 117
Print
Related
Court sustains another suit of Prosecutor General to Zanoza and Naryn Aiyp
Court upholds claim of Prosecutor General against Zanoza, Cholpon Dzhakupova
CPJ: Kyrgyzstan should drop all charges against ProMedia and Naryn Idinov
Prosecutor General's Office appoints check of Naryn Aiyp's articles on Zanoza
Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan opens criminal case against itself
Supreme Court refuses to arrest property of Zanoza
First court hearing on suit of Prosecutor General to Zanoza.kg postponed
Court hearings on suit of Prosecutor General's Office to Zanoza.kg suspended
Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan withdraws claims to Azattyk
Prosecutor General's Office takes case of Sadyr Japarov to court
Popular
Business trips of deputies: SDPK leads Business trips of deputies: SDPK leads
Education of deputies: 1 specialized secondary education and 12 academic degrees Education of deputies: 1 specialized secondary education and 12 academic degrees
Plant in Ak-Tyuz launched after strike of workers Plant in Ak-Tyuz launched after strike of workers
Extremist literature found at deputy of local council Extremist literature found at deputy of local council