CEC registers authorized representatives of Omurbek Babanov

Today at the meeting, the CEC registered authorized representatives of the presidential candidate Omurbek Babanov.

Rosa Aknazarova heads the list of 10 representatives of the candidate. Candidacy of Omurbek Babanov was nominated from Respublika party.

The presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan will be held on October 15.

Earlier, the CEC received applications on self-nomination for the main political post from the head of the NGO Institute of Legal Analysis Rita Karasartova, Chairman of NGO League-Anticrisis Nazarbek Nyshanov, the author of the famous «winter will not be» Arstanbek Abdyldaev, leader of Ata Meken party Omurbek Tekebayev, Director of the Bishkek branch of the Latvian firm Maro Sainidin Sultanidinov and head of the Association of Domestic Manufacturers Bakyt Degenbayev. Former Education Minister Kamila Sharshekeeva filed application yesterday.

Ex-Prime Minister Temir Sariev was nominated from Akshumkar party.