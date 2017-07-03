11:38
First flight from Tashkent to Issyk-Kul to be performed tomorrow

The first flight from Tashkent to Issyk-Kul — to Tamchy airport will be performed tomorrow. Head of the Directorate for Investment and Infrastructure Development of Manas International Airport OJSC Abdimalik Busurmankulov said at a press conference today.

According to him, last year a lot of work had been done to equip the airport in Tamchy. The light-signaling equipment, aircraft landing systems were installed, uninterrupted power supply was provided and the runway was extended. As a result, the Civil Aviation Agency gave permission to operate the airport at night.

«A number of proposals have already been received from Russian and Kazakh airlines to open direct flights. Direct flights to Issyk-Kul are opened by the airlines Kazakhair and Siberia. In addition, tomorrow, there will be the first ever flight on the route Tashkent — Issyk-Kul. It will be operated by Uzbek Airlines," Abdimalik Busurmankulov told.
