First flight from Tashkent to Issyk-Kul to be performed tomorrow

The first flight from Tashkent to Issyk-Kul — to Tamchy airport will be performed tomorrow. Head of the Directorate for Investment and Infrastructure Development of Manas International Airport OJSC Abdimalik Busurmankulov said at a press conference today.

According to him, last year a lot of work had been done to equip the airport in Tamchy. The light-signaling equipment, aircraft landing systems were installed, uninterrupted power supply was provided and the runway was extended. As a result, the Civil Aviation Agency gave permission to operate the airport at night.