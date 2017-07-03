14:37
PM dissatisfied with delay in development of site plans till 2030

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov is dissatisfied that the development of site plans was extended until 2030. He stated this at a government meeting today.

The deputy director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services Urmatbek Kokocharov told what work is being done to develop site plans for the settlements of the republic. It is planned to be completed by 2030.

«Why one drags it out for 13 years? Because of this, investors leave. Do it till 2025, and we will allocate not 30 million each year, but 50 million soms each year," Sooronbay Jeenbekov said.
