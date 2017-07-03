Some ministries hinder introduction of e-government

Some ministries hinder the introduction of e-government. Prime Minister Sooronbay Jeenbekov said this at a Cabinet meeting today.

However, he didn’t name exactly which departments hinder it, but noted that they «are moving slowly, they are hesitating.»

«I told them: it’s not for you, but for the future of the country." Of course, the human factor can’t be changed quickly. Corruption component can be eradicated only in this way," Sooronbay Jeenbekov said.

He added that the provision of services to the poulation should be transferred into electronic format. By the autumn, already 189 services will be rendered differently. In addition, an increase in the salary of IT specialists is planned for autumn.