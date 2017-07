Kyrgyzstan can not introduce e-government because there is no legal base for it. The Chairman of the State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakyt Sharshembiyev informed today at the session of the government.

According to him, e-government includes 21 services, but it does not work, as there is no legal base. Some bills have already been adopted, they are on the description of the President.

Prime Minister Sooronbay Jeenbekov asked how much money is needed to introduce electronic government in one department. However, Bakyt Sharshembiev replied that $ 400,000 was allocated for these purposes.

The official could not tell which ministries are doing a poor job on introduction of e-government.