Dollar rate in Kyrgyzstan rises in price by 40 tyiyns

Dollar rate in
Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the dollar for 69–69.25 soms, and sell — for 69.4–69.6 soms. The rate was on similar positions in the end of January — the beginning of February, 2017. The nominal rate is set at 69,2333 soms (growth — by 0.14 percent).
Note, the Russian ruble in the last week of June won back the positions and rose in price by 20 tyiyns. Today it is bought for 1.15–1.16 soms, and sold - for 1.18–1.2 soms. The nominal rate is 1,1658 soms (a drop of 0.37 percent). The cost of the Kazakh tenge remains unchanged 0.19–0.225 soms.