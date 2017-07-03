11:38
Dollar rate in Kyrgyzstan rises in price by 40 tyiyns

Dollar rate in Kyrgyzstan rises in price for the third week in a row. Over the past seven days, the US currency has risen in price by 40 tyiyns.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the dollar for 69–69.25 soms, and sell — for 69.4–69.6 soms. The rate was on similar positions in the end of January — the beginning of February, 2017. The nominal rate is set at 69,2333 soms (growth — by 0.14 percent).

Note, the Russian ruble in the last week of June won back the positions and rose in price by 20 tyiyns. Today it is bought for 1.15–1.16 soms, and sold - for 1.18–1.2 soms. The nominal rate is 1,1658 soms (a drop of 0.37 percent). The cost of the Kazakh tenge remains unchanged 0.19–0.225 soms.
