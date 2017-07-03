Nadine Boller: Bishkek will become Berlin of Central Asia in future

28-year-old film director Nadine Boller spends more time in Kyrgyzstan than in Bern or Geneva in the last three years. She goes to Switzerland to see her family and get financial support for another documentary.

In the first year of her stay in Kyrgyzstan , she lived in Naryn, where she learned Kyrgyz and shot a documentary about a schoolgirl «Erkaiym». She presented the documentary in Switzerland and Germany .

Nadine is in Bishkek now; she finishes screenplay of a film about the rights of Kyrgyz women.

— Nadine, as far as I know, you are fascinated by Kyrgyz mountains, regions. And was the capital able to surprise you with something?

— I came to Bishkek for the first time in 2011. Then the city was different: the roads were in a terrible state, there were no coffee houses. Now there are a lot of them, good bars, clubs. In addition, everything is cheap here: a cup of coffee costs 200 soms, and in Switzerland , in terms of your currency, 800.

I think that the mountains adorn Bishkek. City residents can admire the beautiful scenery, which changes according to weather and season, from the windows of their apartments. And you can go to Ala-Archa at any time, to have a rest.

It seems to me that Bishkek will become Berlin of Central Asia in the future, because there are many hipsters here. Fashionable, bright, sometimes unusual clothes, creative hairstyle — their style and culture remind me of people in the capital of Germany .

— Are there any places in Bishkek that you love?

— I like Soviet buildings. They have a special architectural design, and this is history. I also like to walk in the area of the Philharmonic Hall and the Opera and Ballet Theater. I also like Osh market and Dordoi.

— Really?!

— Yes, I know that you do not like your markets, you want to close them. But they attract tourists as only there we can get acquainted with the local coloring.

And I also like traders in Osh market. They are open and simple. City residents are more aggressive, rude. I think people in the regions are more polite. For example, in Switzerland , politeness comes first, it demonstrates upbringing and education of a person. By the way, I even eat in Osh market. Dishes are cooked very tasty there.

— You, of course, after living in the regions are well acquainted with local cuisine…

— Yes, I like Kyrgyz cuisine when it is not fat. For example, I can not eat fatty meat. And I love plov, manty. I have learned to cook plov. By the way, there are many different restaurants and cafes for any taste in Bishkek. I often go to Korean cafes.

— And what would you change in Bishkek?

— First of all, I would make bike trails. I do not like narrow, stuffy minibuses. I have an old bicycle, and I move around the city by it. And it is awful in Bishkek — there are no special trails, the cars sound the horn and can even hit.

Also, there is no public transport to Ala-Archa. There is a minibus to Kashka-Suu, and then you have to walk. Many tourists just do not know how to get there.

Of course, the problem with garbage must also be solved. For example, we have to sort trash, but Bishkek residents throw everything together and then it all rolls around and flies through the city.

You also need a big Olympic pool, accessible to all the people. And the skiing centers are too small.

— For a while, we compared our country with Switzerland at the state level. Are there any similarities?

— Well, if we compare nature, yes, there are. Your mountains are twice as high, but they are bald, we have forests everywhere.

— In «Erkaiym» film you described the life of a teenager. What is the next film about?

It is again about Kyrgyz women, about their rights. Your women just amaze me. They are very strong, despite the fact that they are bound by traditions and stereotypes. Nadine Boller

— Some of them, despite their age, live under the pressure of parents, relatives and «el eme deit» — what people will say, but at the same time they maintain the whole family, children, relatives and develop themselves, work and do everything around the house.

I will also shoot a short film about Osh market.

— Do you have plans for Kyrgyzstan ?