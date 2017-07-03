Kyrgyzstanis may be allowed to work in Russia using national driving licenses, Russian media reported.

The State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs wants to allow citizens of Kyrgyzstan to work in Russia using their national driving licenses. The corresponding draft appeal to the Russian President Vladimir Putin was submitted to the lower house of the Russian Parliament. The authors of the petition argue that the need to obtain Russian driver’s licenses to work as a driver in the Russian Federation is associated with a lack of knowledge of Russian by citizens of foreign countries. At the same time, they indicate that the Russian language has the official status in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the authors of the document, this provision assumes a good knowledge of the Russian language by the citizens of the KR, including the study of the traffic rules in this language.