Babanov submits application to CEC on self-nomination as presidential candidate

Omurbek Babanov submitted an application to the CEC on self-nomination as presidential candidate, the commission reported.

The leader of Respublika — Ata Jurt parliamentary faction intends to run for the main political post. Yesterday, a kurultai was held in Bishkek, at which his candidacy was supported unanimously.

Earlier, the CEC received applications on self-nomination for the main political post from the head of the NGO Institute of Legal Analysis Rita Karasartova, Chairman of NGO League-Anticrisis Nazarbek Nyshanov, the author of the famous «winter will not be» Arstanbek Abdyldaev, leader of Ata Meken party Omurbek Tekebayev, Director of the Bishkek branch of the Latvian firm Maro Sainidin Sultanidinov and head of the Association of Domestic Manufacturers Bakyt Degenbayev. Former Education Minister Kamila Sharshekeeva filed application yesterday.

Ex-Prime Minister Temir Sariev was nominated from Akshumkar party. Onuguu-Progress party nominated Bakyt Torobayev.