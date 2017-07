Out of 120 deputies of the parliament, only one has a specialized secondary education. This is stated in the report of the parliament for the sessional period.

119 deputies have higher education, 12 of them — a scientific degree. Zhyrgalbek Kalmamatov (» Kyrgyzstan " fraction) has specialized secondary education. In 1993 he graduated from the Financial and Economic College with a specialization in «Taxation.»

24 deputies came to parliament from the business, and 45 previously held posts in the state or municipal service.