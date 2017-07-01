Plant in Ak-Tyuz launched after strike of workers

After the strike of workers, the processing plant Ak-Tyuz has been lanched, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Mining and Metallurgical Trade Union of Kyrgyzstan Eldar Tadzhibaev told.

The plant works, but the employees have not been paid yet. Workers are ready to wait until July 10. If they don’t get their money, production will stop again.

The work of the processing plant «Ak-Tyuz» was completely stopped on June 28 because of non-fulfillment of demands for the repayment of wages, provision of overalls and re-signing of labor contracts.