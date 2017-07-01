10:47
Extremist literature found at deputy of local council

Extremist literature found at a deputy of local council, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Employees of the 10th Main Directorate and the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained a resident of the Bazar-Korgon district of the Jalal-Abad oblast for involvement in the activities of the religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir. He is a deputy of the local council.

During the search, found and seized materials of an extremist nature. In fact, a criminal case was initiated under Article 299–2 («Acquisition, production, storage, distribution, transportation and transfer of extremist materials, as well as deliberate use of symbols or attributes of extremist or terrorist organizations») of the Criminal Code. The detainee is placed in the temporary detention facility.
