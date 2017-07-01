Government considering possibility of gold mining near Natural Park

Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted with the possibility of developing a gold deposit in the section «Kyldoo» in Toguz-Torou district of Jalal-Abad region near the State Natural Park «Saimaluu-Tash," the information department of the government reported.

According to it, the need for gold mining in the mine arose in connection with the depletion of reserves of minerals in the field of Makmal. The reserves of «Kyldoo» site are estimated at about five tons. With the launch of the project, it will be possible to improve the social and economic situation of the region, increase tax revenues and create an additional 250 jobs, the report said.

The nature park was organized in 2001 on an area of ​​32,050 ha. On its territory there are unique natural complexes of the Kugart tract and numerous petroglyphs of great cultural and historical value. Due to the fact that Kyldoo site enters the territory of «Saimaluu-Tash» park, at present it is not possible to attract investors for the development of the gold deposit, the government notes.