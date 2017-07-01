10:48
+33
USD 69.23
EUR 78.96
RUB 1.17
English

Court sustains another suit of Prosecutor General to Zanoza and Naryn Aiyp

Oktyabrsky district court in Bishkek fully sustained one more claim of the Prosecutor General’s Office on defending the honor and dignity of the president — to Zanoza and journalist Naryn Aiyp. Naryn Aiyp himself informed 24.kg news agency.

The court session considered the claim for publication on October 20, 2015, where he wrote about the charitable activities of Almazbek Atambayev. It was, in particular, about 50 million rubles of the Fund of the Writers' Union of the Kyrgyz Republic. The publication, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office, damages the honor and dignity of Almazbek Atambayev and defames him.

The court found the claims of the plaintiff grounded and decided to satisfy the demand in full, that is, to collect from the journalist and the site for 3 million soms.
link:
views: 81
Print
Related
Court upholds claim of Prosecutor General against Zanoza, Cholpon Dzhakupova
CPJ: Kyrgyzstan should drop all charges against ProMedia and Naryn Idinov
Prosecutor General's Office appoints check of Naryn Aiyp's articles on Zanoza
Supreme Court of Canada makes final decision on suit of Sistem Mühendislik
Supreme Court refuses to arrest property of Zanoza
First court hearing on suit of Prosecutor General to Zanoza.kg postponed
Court proceedings against Omurbek Tekebayev suspended indefinitely
Court hearings on suit of Prosecutor General's Office to Zanoza.kg suspended
Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan withdraws claims to Azattyk
Criminal case against Aida Salyanova transferred to Leninsky District Court
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Orozo Ait Almazbek Atambayev congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Orozo Ait
Chief Sanitary Doctor of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan Chief Sanitary Doctor of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan
US Department of State: Corruption continues to be systemic problem in KR US Department of State: Corruption continues to be systemic problem in KR
Missile firing exercise completes trainings of Russian aviation in Kyrgyzstan Missile firing exercise completes trainings of Russian aviation in Kyrgyzstan