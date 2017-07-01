Court sustains another suit of Prosecutor General to Zanoza and Naryn Aiyp

Oktyabrsky district court in Bishkek fully sustained one more claim of the Prosecutor General’s Office on defending the honor and dignity of the president — to Zanoza and journalist Naryn Aiyp. Naryn Aiyp himself informed 24.kg news agency.

The court session considered the claim for publication on October 20, 2015, where he wrote about the charitable activities of Almazbek Atambayev. It was, in particular, about 50 million rubles of the Fund of the Writers' Union of the Kyrgyz Republic . The publication, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office, damages the honor and dignity of Almazbek Atambayev and defames him.

The court found the claims of the plaintiff grounded and decided to satisfy the demand in full, that is, to collect from the journalist and the site for 3 million soms.