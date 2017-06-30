19:51
CPJ: Kyrgyzstan should drop all charges against ProMedia and Naryn Idinov

Kyrgyzstan should drop all charges against the independent media organization ProMedia and its co-founder, Naryn Idinov. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) stated.

On June 29, Bishkek district court held three separate hearings into charges of insult made against ProMedia, which runs the independent online news agency Zanoza, and Idinov who edits and writes for Zanoza.

«Scheduling three separate court cases for one news outlet on the same day is harassment. The crackdown on ProMedia, Zanoza, and Naryn Idinov should stop immediately," CPJ Europe and Central Asia Program Coordinator Nina Ognianova said. «We call on Kyrgyz authorities to drop the charges, release all assets, and lift the travel ban against Idinov. Journalists in Kyrgyzstan must be allowed to work without fear of reprisal.»
