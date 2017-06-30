CEC accredits other 61 media for election campaign

The Central Election Commission accredited other 61 media for participation in the election campaign. The decision was made today at the meeting of the commission.

It is noted that 130 media and Internet outlets submitted notices of participation in campaigning. Only 120 of them have the full package of necessary documents.

41 media were accredited at a meeting of CEC on June 27. Other 61 media got the right to participate in campaigning today. There are 14 TV channels, 7 radio stations, 21 newspapers and 19 Internet media among them.

Other 25 media and Internet outlets should submit to CEC required documents.