Speaker of Parliament plans to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan

The Speaker of the Parliament intends to run for the presidency in Kyrgyzstan . Chynybai Tursunbekov said this at a press conference today.

He noted that he has such an intention.

Recall, presidential elections will be held on October 15, 2017. The CEC received statements about self-nomination from Rita Karasartova, head of League-Anticrisis Nazarbek Nyshanov, author of the famous «winter will not be» Arstanbek Abdyldaev, leader of Ata Meken party Omurbek Tekebayev, Director of the Bishkek branch of Latvian firm Maro Sainidin Sultanidinov and head of the Association of Domestic Manufacturers Bakyt Degenbaev. Former Education Minister Kamil Sharshekeeva submitted application yesterday.

Ex-Prime Minister Temir Sariev was nominated from Akshumkar party, and Bakyt Torobayev- from Onuguu-Progress.