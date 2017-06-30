12:59
+33
USD 69.14
EUR 79.00
RUB 1.17
English

Speaker of Parliament plans to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan

Sputnik
Photo Sputnik

The Speaker of the Parliament intends to run for the presidency in Kyrgyzstan. Chynybai Tursunbekov said this at a press conference today.

He noted that he has such an intention.

Recall, presidential elections will be held on October 15, 2017. The CEC received statements about self-nomination from Rita Karasartova, head of League-Anticrisis Nazarbek Nyshanov, author of the famous «winter will not be» Arstanbek Abdyldaev, leader of Ata Meken party Omurbek Tekebayev, Director of the Bishkek branch of Latvian firm Maro Sainidin Sultanidinov and head of the Association of Domestic Manufacturers Bakyt Degenbaev. Former Education Minister Kamil Sharshekeeva submitted application yesterday.

Ex-Prime Minister Temir Sariev was nominated from Akshumkar party, and Bakyt Torobayev- from Onuguu-Progress.
link:
views: 75
Print
Related
CEC accredits other 61 media for election campaign
CEC registers representatives of 3 presidential candidates
Elmira Ibraimova heads campaign headquarters of Temir Sariev
Bakyt Torobayev submits documents to CEC
CEC registers representatives of presidential candidates
Tursunbai Bakir uulu again wants to become president
CEC accredits 41 media for pre-election campaigning
CEC registers representatives of presidential candidate Arstanbek Abdyldaev
Onuguu-Progress nominates Bakyt Torobayev for presidential post
Rita Karasartova intends to run for president of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Orozo Ait Almazbek Atambayev congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Orozo Ait
Chief Sanitary Doctor of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan Chief Sanitary Doctor of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan
No official negotiations on sending military from Kyrgyzstan to Syria No official negotiations on sending military from Kyrgyzstan to Syria
US Department of State: Corruption continues to be systemic problem in KR US Department of State: Corruption continues to be systemic problem in KR