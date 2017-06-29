18:51
+30
USD 68.90
EUR 78.26
RUB 1.16
English

CEC registers representatives of presidential candidates

The Central Election Commission has registered representatives of presidential candidates of Kyrgyzstan Kamila Sharshekeeva and Tursunbai Bakir uulu. The decision was made today at the meeting.

The working group considered the issue of registration of plenipotentiary representatives of these two candidates for the post of the President of the country and recommended CEC to submit for voting the resolution on registration of all representatives and issue them standard registration certificates.

It was noted that the documents corresponded to all requirements, the CEC did not see any grounds for refusing registration.

Thus, Chyngyz Sharshekeev was registered as an authorized representative for the election of a candidate for the post of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Kamila Sharshekeeva.

Bakir Bakytbek and Jeenbek Berdikeev became authorized representatives for the election of the candidate for the post of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Tursunbay Bakir uulu.

The question on registration of the authorized representative Kamchy Savutov remains open, since the latter is the main specialist of the State Material Reserves Fund under the government of the Kyrgyz Republic, that is, he is in the civil service.

As CEC member Gulnara Jurabaeva explained, it is necessary to clarify the issue on the conflict of interests.

«It is necessary to clarify the issue of combining the position in the state agency with the status of representative for financial issues," Gulnara Dzhurabaeva explained.
link:
views: 89
Print
Related
CEC accredits 41 media for pre-election campaigning
CEC registers representatives of presidential candidate Arstanbek Abdyldaev
CEC registers representatives of presidential candidate Temir Sariev
Temir Sariev applies to CEC for registration as presidential candidate
CEC clarifies nomination of Omurbek Tekebayev for presidential post
Signboards for polling stations to be red. It’s cheaper
First candidate for presidency submits documents to CEC of Kyrgyzstan
Deputies demand resignation of CEC members
CEC guarantees fair presidential elections
Media to notify CEC of intention to participate in election campaign until July
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Orozo Ait Almazbek Atambayev congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Orozo Ait
Chief Sanitary Doctor of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan Chief Sanitary Doctor of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan
No official negotiations on sending military from Kyrgyzstan to Syria No official negotiations on sending military from Kyrgyzstan to Syria
Missile firing exercise completes trainings of Russian aviation in Kyrgyzstan Missile firing exercise completes trainings of Russian aviation in Kyrgyzstan