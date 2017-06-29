18:51
PM of Kyrgyzstan instructs to speed up allocation of land for technopolis

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov today, on June 29, visited Bishkek Machine-Building Plant OJSC and Bishkek Stamping Plant SE.

He stressed that in order to resume cost-effective and efficient production, it is necessary to clearly divide the management and the territory of BMBP OJSC and BSP SE, since the stamping plant is strategic and regime facility.

«Today, the plants are experiencing financial difficulties, have multimillion-dollar debts and can not sell their finished products stored in warehouses. The business community shows great interest, in connection with which it is necessary to clearly separate them and allocate the territory of BMBP OJSC for the implementation of industrial projects, including the technopolis for light industry, and keep secrecy regime at the state enterprise BSP," Sooronbay Jeenbekov stressed.

The Prime Minister instructed the relevant government agencies to promptly resolve the issue with allocation of land in the territory of BMBP for the implementation of the project «Technopolis for Textile and Garment Production».

Sooronbay Jeenbekov stressed that with the beginning of the functioning of the technopolis there will be additional 10,000 new jobs, and the volume of tax revenues will increase.

Technopolis in Kyrgyzstan is planned to be built in the last few years. In October 2016, the government supported the initiative of the light industry on the implementation of this investment project.
