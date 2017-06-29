PM of Kyrgyzstan instructs to speed up allocation of land for technopolis

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov today, on June 29, visited Bishkek Machine-Building Plant OJSC and Bishkek Stamping Plant SE.
He stressed that in order to resume cost-effective and efficient production, it is necessary to clearly divide the management and the
«Today, the plants are experiencing financial difficulties, have multimillion-dollar debts and can not sell their finished products stored in warehouses. The business community shows great interest, in connection with which it is necessary to clearly separate them and allocate the
The Prime Minister instructed the relevant government agencies to promptly resolve the issue with allocation of land in the territory of BMBP for the implementation of the project «Technopolis for Textile and Garment Production».
Sooronbay Jeenbekov stressed that with the beginning of the functioning of the technopolis there will be additional 10,000 new jobs, and the volume of tax revenues will increase.
Technopolis in