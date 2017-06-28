MPs ratify agreement on reclamation of tailing dumps

Today, parliament deputies in three readings ratified the agreement on reclamation of tailing dumps in Kyrgyzstan . 108 deputies voted for it.

The main goal of the document is to improve the situation with protection of the population from radiation exposure at sites where uranium was extracted and processed in the past, and to create a fund for mobilizing financial resources for implementing tailings rehabilitation projects in Central Asia .

Kyrgyzstan has 28 radioactive tailing dumps and 25 mountain dumps. Their volume is 12 million cubic meters.

Priority of reconstruction projects will be determined by the Assembly of donors if funds are available.