Atambayev: Relations between Kyrgyzstan and Russia connected by umbilical cord

«Relations between Kyrgyzstan and Russia are the relations of two states connected by the umbilical cord,» President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev said at a meeting with State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin.

The head of state admitted that he was glad to see Vyacheslav Volodin and the whole Russian delegation, because every meeting with representatives of Russia is significant and «we meet with our friends, with our relatives. I am glad that the visits of Russian representatives to us are not as rare as before. And we go to Russia. I told Vladimir Vladimirovich in Moscow, and now I want to repeat that I think that one of my main achievements in the presidency for almost six years is our ability to raise the level of relations with the Russian Federation to the proper one. Today these are friendly, fraternal relations, relations of two strategic allies, partners — those states that are connected by the umbilical cord,» Almazbek Atambayev said.

For us, Kyrgyz, Russia is ancestral home. We are natives of Altai, like many other peoples. And we cherish it.

Almazbek Atambayev

«I hope that such relations with Russia will only grow stronger every year. I’m glad to see you all here. Come more often, arrive, have a rest here,» the President of Kyrgyzstan said.
