Vyacheslav Volodin tells about first-priority problems of Kyrgyzstan

The Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation shared the details of the talks with the Speaker of the Parliament Chynybai Tursunbekov. Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters about issues discussed.

He stressed once again that Kyrgyzstan is a strategic partner for Russia . At the same time, the relations of friendship must be confirmed by concrete decisions, interaction at the level of the Parliament.

Vyacheslav Volodin also told that the parties discussed a wide range of issues that the Kyrgyz side presented during the talks. There are a number of topics that the Russians wanted to discuss.

«We understand that the parliamentary format of our communications is filled with concrete content. We talked about the need for joint meetings of committees, which should consider issues of migration policy, international transportation, training of Kyrgyz specialists in Russia . Many issues will be resolved, because they concern citizens of Kyrgyzstan . And for us it is important to have harmony with Kyrgyzstan in this sphere, «Vyacheslav Volodin said.

The question of sending observers from the State Duma of the Russian Federation to the presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan was also raised. Vyacheslav Volodin confirmed that representatives of the Russian Parliament will certainly take part in monitoring 2017 elections.