Kyrgyzstan declares April 30 – day of mourning for those killed under landslide

April 30 in Kyrgyzstan is declared a day of mourning for those killed under a landslide in Uzgen. The corresponding decree was signed today by President Almazbek Atambayev.

«On April 29, 2017, a landslide occurred in Ayuu village of Zerger district in the Uzgen of Osh oblast, resulting in human casualties. The tragedy claimed the lives of our citizens. For the entire people of Kyrgyzstan, this is a heavy loss. State bodies are conducting rescue work to find victims and bodies of the deceased, measures are being taken to provide support to their relatives and friends. Deeply mourning over the dead and expressing condolences to their relatives and friends, it is decided to declare April 30, 2017 a day of mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic," the document says.

On the day of mourning throughout the territory of the republic, as well as on the buildings of diplomatic and consular missions abroad, ordered to lower the national flags of the KR.

Cultural institutions and TV and radio companies are recommended to cancel entertainment events and programs on the day of mourning.

The government, together with local authorities, was instructed to provide the necessary assistance and support to the families of the victims.

Today in the early morning a landslide covered Ayuu village. 24 people died.