17:35
+12
USD 67.50
EUR 73.58
RUB 1.18
English

Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan: 24 people died under landslide

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reports: according to preliminary data, 24 people died as a result of the landslide.

The ministry said that 182 rescuers, 100 soldiers of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic, two units of engineering equipment, 50 officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and 15 medical personnel were involved in search activities.

The evacuation of 40 families, whose houses are located in a dangerous area, began. Villagers will be temporarily placed in tents, a field kitchen is already being installed.

Today, around 6.40, a landslide in the village of Ayuu of the Zerger district in Uzgen of Osh oblast covered seven houses, in which were 24 people.

Search and rescue activities are supervised by the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Kubatbek Boronov.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev instructed to take all necessary measures to eliminate the consequences of the landslide in Uzgen and provide assistance to the victims.
link: https://24.kg/english/50871/
views: 68
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan declares April 30 – day of mourning for those killed under landslide
President of Kyrgyzstan instructs to assist victims of landslide in Uzgen
Landslide covers more than 20 people in the Osh oblast. There are victims
One more landslide hits Jalal-Abad region
Almazbek Atambayev provides aid to relatives of deceased at landsliding
Body of man killed by landslide found in Osh region
Landslide in Osh region blocks road for 250 families
Bodies of killed by landslide in Nichke-Sai village found
Moving landslide in Mailuu-Suu threatens residents
School in Almaluu-Bulak village closed because of landslide threat
Popular
Citizens of Pakistan organize illegal migration channel to Kyrgyzstan Citizens of Pakistan organize illegal migration channel to Kyrgyzstan
Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship
Omurbek Tekebayev to remain in custody until May 25 Omurbek Tekebayev to remain in custody until May 25
List of people to work out new development strategy for Kyrgyzstan approved List of people to work out new development strategy for Kyrgyzstan approved