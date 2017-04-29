Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan: 24 people died under landslide

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reports: according to preliminary data, 24 people died as a result of the landslide.

The ministry said that 182 rescuers, 100 soldiers of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic, two units of engineering equipment, 50 officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and 15 medical personnel were involved in search activities.

The evacuation of 40 families, whose houses are located in a dangerous area, began. Villagers will be temporarily placed in tents, a field kitchen is already being installed.

Today, around 6.40, a landslide in the village of Ayuu of the Zerger district in Uzgen of Osh oblast covered seven houses, in which were 24 people.

Search and rescue activities are supervised by the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Kubatbek Boronov.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev instructed to take all necessary measures to eliminate the consequences of the landslide in Uzgen and provide assistance to the victims.