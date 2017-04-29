14:25
Kyrgyzstanis not to take additional certificates when obtaining passport

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev today visited the State Center for Personification of Population under the State Enterprise «Infocom» and got acquainted with the work of the system for manufacturing biometric electronic passports.

According to the Information Policy Department of the President’s Office, Deputy Chairman of the State Registration Service Dastan Dogoyev told Almazbek Atambayev that the new system provides for the reception, registration and production of the passport in full electronic format.

The procedure for making the passport is completely automated and includes laser engraving, data recording on a chip in electronic format and quality control, risks of human intervention are excluded, information security is guaranteed.

There are 10 individual modern security elements, and citizens will be free of the need to provide additional information and documents when applying for a passport.

Biometric electronic passports will become one of the basic conditions for the implementation of «Taza Koom» project initiated by the president.
