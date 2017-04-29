President of Kyrgyzstan instructs to assist victims of landslide in Uzgen

The President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev instructed to take all necessary measures to eliminate the consequences of the landslide in the Uzgen district of the Osh oblast and provide assistance to the victims.

The landslide came down today at 6.40. It covered 11 houses, 4 of them — non-residential. According to preliminary data, 24 people left under the landslide. At the site there are 100 rescuers.

The department noted that, according to preliminary data, four people died. In March, the Ministry of Emergency Situations gave instructions to evacuate citizens.

At present Minister of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Kubatbek Boronov flew to the emergency site, he manages the search works.