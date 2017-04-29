Up to 300 damages occur on heat networks annually

In connection with the big deterioration of the equipment of thermal networks the volume of repair works grows every year, Bishkekteploset OJSC said to 24.kg news agency.

In June, after the completion of repair work on heat networks and HPP equipment, mandatory routine hydraulic strength tests are carried out, after which the identified defects are eliminated during the summer and before the start of the heating season.

At this time, up to 100 damages are fixed. The removal takes up to three months. Conducting mandatory tests of main pipelines on density and strength requires reliable disconnection of consumers from heat networks.